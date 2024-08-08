Winnipeg cops investigate suspicious incident at Main Street and Mayfair Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a person was found badly injured early Thursday in the area of Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene, which they describe as involving “suspicious circumstances,” around 3:30 a.m. That led to southbound Main at Mayfair and northbound Harkness Street at Mayfair being blocked to traffic for the investigation.

Police are investigating suspicious circumstances in the area of Main/Mayfair. A person was located suffering from serious injuries. Traffic will be blocked SB Main @ Mayfair & NB Harkness @ Mayfair. Police are requesting motorists avoid the area, expect traffic delays… — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 8, 2024

View image in full screen Winnipeg police block off a section of Mayfair Avenue at Main Street Thursday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

Police are also investigating another major incident, a shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

One person was injured in the shooting, although the victim’s condition is unknown. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

More details about both incidents are expected later on Thursday.