Winnipeg cops investigate suspicious incident at Main Street and Mayfair Avenue

Winnipeg police say a person was found badly injured early Thursday in the area of Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.
Officers were called to the scene, which they describe as involving “suspicious circumstances,” around 3:30 a.m. That led to southbound Main at Mayfair and northbound Harkness Street at Mayfair being blocked to traffic for the investigation.
Police are also investigating another major incident, a shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.
One person was injured in the shooting, although the victim’s condition is unknown. Police said they have a suspect in custody.
More details about both incidents are expected later on Thursday.
