Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate suspicious incident at Main Street and Mayfair Avenue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 8:58 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police block off a section of Mayfair Avenue at Main Street Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police block off a section of Mayfair Avenue at Main Street Thursday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police say a person was found badly injured early Thursday in the area of Main Street and Mayfair Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene, which they describe as involving “suspicious circumstances,” around 3:30 a.m. That led to southbound Main at Mayfair and northbound Harkness Street at Mayfair being blocked to traffic for the investigation.

Winnipeg police block off a section of Mayfair Avenue at Main Street Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police block off a section of Mayfair Avenue at Main Street Thursday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
Police are also investigating another major incident, a shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue.

One person was injured in the shooting, although the victim’s condition is unknown. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

More details about both incidents are expected later on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Assault victim dies in hospital, Winnipeg police investigate ‘suspicious death’'
Assault victim dies in hospital, Winnipeg police investigate ‘suspicious death’
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

