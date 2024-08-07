Man fined $1,150 for starting campfire despite ban

Send this page to someone via email

A camper found out the hard way what happens when one chooses to ignore a campfire ban.

On Wednesday, police in the South Okanagan say a 45-year-old man was ticketed for starting a campfire that got away from him on Monday.

The Oliver Fire Department came to the rescue, quickly dousing the fire along West Avenue before it could spread further.

Oliver RCMP say camping equipment and identification were found at the scene, but the camper, who had been staying in the area, was nowhere in sight.

Police said the man “appeared to have fled when the campfire got away from him.”

However, the man returned later to pick up his belongings, at which time he was ticketed $1,150 for starting a fire during the ban.

“This is another example of how fast fire can spread in this heat and why the fire ban is in effect,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“We thank and give credit to the Oliver Fire Department for their quick response, ensuring this fire did not spread further.”