East Edmonton residents raise crime concerns after supportive housing opens in Capilano

Some people living in east Edmonton’s Capilano area say their neighbourhood has become less safe and they want help.

Residents and business owners in the Terrace Heights neighbourhood say they’ve seen more disorder since a supportive housing facility opened last year, but the group operating the building claims city policies are to blame.

Mike Williams, owner of Mickey-Jays Man Cave in the Terrace Plaza shopping complex near 101 Avenue and 57 Street, says his business has been affected by disorder.

“Jay and I started Mickey-Jays Man Cave with $300 and an idea. We both quit our jobs two years ago to pursue a dream,” he said.

Williams and his business partner opened their specialty store in October 2023. Now they’re worried about it.

“It really makes it hard to have that dream become true and when you’re hemorrhaging money, you have to make a choice,” said Williams.

Since the store opened there have been two attempted break-ins and damage to the property.

Williams said the business and others in the strip mall are spending more to enhance their safety and security.

“They mangled our backdoor … it has to be replaced. They bent the full frame of the front door as well to the point where the door doesn’t close properly anymore,” Williams said.

Williams and other community members say many issues began after a supportive housing building opened last year next door to Terrace Plaza, across the road from Capilano Mall.

They claim some of Boyle Street’s programming at Terrace Heights Supportive Housing (Also known as wâpanAcâhcahk, or Morningstar Home in English) is attracting people who are creating disorder.

However, Boyle Street Community Services disputes those claims.

“There’s never been drop-in or shelter services provided out of this building. This is a permanent supportive housing facility that supports only the residents and their guests in the area,” said Elliott Tanti.

The building has 47 supportive housing units. It has case workers on site for the people who live there, not others seeking services.

The property is for “Individuals experiencing ongoing substance use disorders, and those with a history of mental illness who rely on emergency services. Individuals who may have struggled with guest management in other housing programs may be suitable for Terrace Heights,” according to a description on Homeward Trust’s website.

Boyle Street says complaints stem from city policy, not their property.

“It’s not the building itself but it’s the changes in the high-risk encampment policy in our city. This has meant that people are going further and further away from downtown. That’s impacted areas across the city,” said Tanti.

“What we’re doing now is reaching out to those people — having conversations, talking about the services. Also hearing their concerns, because a lot of their concerns are the same concerns we’re hearing from our residents in this facility as well.

“Our hope, as a community partner, is to leverage our existing relationships like the ones with the City of Edmonton, and (the Edmonton Police Service) to bring more services into this area because clearly things are changing.”

Ward Métis Councillor Ashley Salvador says she has spoken to community members and the city is looking at other solutions.

“We’ve gone away and talked to city administration who has also met with Homeward Trust, Boyle Street Community Services, as well as EPS to take a really holistic look at how we can ensure that the community is safe and well,” Salvador said.

“EPS has also shared that they will be doing some addtional patrols and having a greater presence in the surrounding neighbourhoods to assess some of the crime that community members have been reporting and sharing with my office.”

As for Williams, he hopes to see a difference soon.

“Us as business owners can only do so much and it’s affecting all of us,” he said.