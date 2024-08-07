Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Regina Red Sox ready for championship run

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 6:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Red Sox playoff primer'
Red Sox playoff primer
The Regina Red Sox are hoping a very successful regular season, and first place in the East Division of the WCBL, translates into a deep playoff run.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Red Sox have been humming this season in every aspect of the game.

The team is now poised to make a run at their first Western Canadian Baseball League championship since 2012.

“We expect to win, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing,” said first baseman Kody Hanna. “Every lineup we put out there plays their butts off and competes every single game.”

Starting pitcher Colton Anderson boasts the league’s best earned-run average this year, with fewer than three runs allowed per game.

Better yet, the Red Sox also have depth at the position.

“We have Daniel Crabtree, we added Ayden Page, we have Tyler Fortin, we have a number of people that can back each other up in different situations, ” Anderson said of the team’s bullpen.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have starting pitching and then, if the starting pitching isn’t going too well, then we have relievers that can come in and step up for them. Then we have some lockdown closers.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Red Sox are no slouches when it comes to hitting, either.

Hanna led the WCBL in runs-batted-in this season, with a total of 64.

More on Sports

That balanced attack led to a 38-and-18 regular season record, good for first in the Eastern Division and home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Trending Now

Anderson admitted that playing in front of a packed crowd of 1,000 Red Sox fans was intimidating, at first, but he now embraces the support.

“It’s pretty cool, I’m playing in front of 900-1,000 fans, and most of them are rooting for you. I think that’s huge, especially when you get to playoffs having that many fans rooting for your team,” Anderson said.

The Sox haven’t hoisted the WCBL’s Harry Hallis Memorial Trophy in more than a decade, but there is a belief within the team that this year’s group has the tools to go all the way.

“It would be great to have that as a memory of doing this for Regina,” Hanna said.

Story continues below advertisement

Game One of the Sox best-of-three series against the Moose Jaw Express goes tonight, with Game Two in Moose Jaw on Thursday. Game Three, if necessary, will take place on  Friday in Regina.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices