Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summer a busy time for growing bats across B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 5:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bat pups learning to fly in the Okanagan'
Bat pups learning to fly in the Okanagan
Bats are on the move in the Okanagan. In July and August, the pups spread their wings and learn to fly, meaning you have a higher chance of running into one. Sydney Morton has some tips and tricks for what to do if you see one. – Aug 9, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s August, which means baby bats will soon be learning to fly and leaving their summer roosts.

Should you stumble across a young bat, also known as a pup, leave it alone.

That’s the advice of the Community Bat Programs of B.C. (CBPBC), which says it regularly sees reports this month of bats in unusual spots, like entryways or in homes if the door is left open.

“This is normal at this time of year,” CBPBC said. “Please remember to never touch a bat, dead or alive, with your bare hands.”

Click to play video: 'Annual BC survey crucial for bat survival'
Annual BC survey crucial for bat survival

Megan Olson of the North Okanagan Community Bat Program added: “Leave the bat alone. If you find a bat on a wall, and it is unlikely that young children or pets will come into contact with it, then it is best to let it hang out.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will likely fly off after dark or in a few days.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Olson also said if you see a bat in an odd place, you can leave a note nearby that says ‘Leave the bat alone. It’s sleeping.’

The CBPBC said a low percentage of bats in the province are known to carry rabies, which is why it’s important to avoid contact.

But if you must move a bat that’s roosting outdoors, it’s suggested that you use a trowel to gently pick it up or touch the bat’s feet with a two-foot-long stick until it grabs on.

You should always wear leather gloves to protect yourself from direct contact, and release it by placing it in a large tree, as high up as you can reach.

The CBPBC says pets should be kept away from bats, but if they do come into contact with them, contact your veterinarian.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Installing a home for bats in your backyard, an eco-friendly way to combat bothersome mosquitoes'
Installing a home for bats in your backyard, an eco-friendly way to combat bothersome mosquitoes

It’s also suggested that parents talk to children about bats, and how they should never play, touch or try to rescue an injured or sick-looking bat.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know has been bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the area immediately with soap for 15 minutes, then contact a medical official or doctor as soon as possible.

More information on rabies is available online.

Also, the community bat program says to ensure doors and windows are closed during the evening, as bats may fly in while chasing a moth.

If you find a live bat inside your home, open the main doors and close interior doors until the bat leaves.

Bats are important to B.C.’s ecology, and it’s illegal to exterminate, harm or harass them.

If you have bats on your property, the Community Bat Program of B.C. can offer advice and support.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices