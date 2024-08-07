Summer a busy time for growing bats across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s August, which means baby bats will soon be learning to fly and leaving their summer roosts.

Should you stumble across a young bat, also known as a pup, leave it alone.

That’s the advice of the Community Bat Programs of B.C. (CBPBC), which says it regularly sees reports this month of bats in unusual spots, like entryways or in homes if the door is left open.

“This is normal at this time of year,” CBPBC said. “Please remember to never touch a bat, dead or alive, with your bare hands.”

Megan Olson of the North Okanagan Community Bat Program added: “Leave the bat alone. If you find a bat on a wall, and it is unlikely that young children or pets will come into contact with it, then it is best to let it hang out.

“It will likely fly off after dark or in a few days.”

Olson also said if you see a bat in an odd place, you can leave a note nearby that says ‘Leave the bat alone. It’s sleeping.’

The CBPBC said a low percentage of bats in the province are known to carry rabies, which is why it’s important to avoid contact.

But if you must move a bat that’s roosting outdoors, it’s suggested that you use a trowel to gently pick it up or touch the bat’s feet with a two-foot-long stick until it grabs on.

You should always wear leather gloves to protect yourself from direct contact, and release it by placing it in a large tree, as high up as you can reach.

The CBPBC says pets should be kept away from bats, but if they do come into contact with them, contact your veterinarian.

It’s also suggested that parents talk to children about bats, and how they should never play, touch or try to rescue an injured or sick-looking bat.

If you or someone you know has been bitten or scratched by a bat, wash the area immediately with soap for 15 minutes, then contact a medical official or doctor as soon as possible.

More information on rabies is available online.

Also, the community bat program says to ensure doors and windows are closed during the evening, as bats may fly in while chasing a moth.

If you find a live bat inside your home, open the main doors and close interior doors until the bat leaves.

Bats are important to B.C.’s ecology, and it’s illegal to exterminate, harm or harass them.

If you have bats on your property, the Community Bat Program of B.C. can offer advice and support.