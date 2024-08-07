Edmonton convenience store shut down after drugs, illegal cigarettes, weapons found: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

A convenience store in central Edmonton was shut down by Alberta Health Services for not having a food handling permit on the same day police raided the business and found a plethora of illegal tobacco and street drugs, weapons and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash police believe came from criminal operations.

The business in question is Bibi 16 Convenience Store, located at 10562 96 St. in the McCauley neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service said in early July, the force and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) launched an investigation into the convenience store and EPS obtained a search warrant.

On July 19, members of the EPS healthy streets operations centre (HSOC) searched Bibi 16 Convenience Store and EPS said officers came across controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a large but undisclosed amount of cash.

View image in full screen Cash, drugs and illegal tobacco Edmonton police said was seized from Bibi 16 Convenience Store, located at 10562 96 St. in July 2024. Edmonton Police Service

Police said upon further investigation, officers also recovered over $200,000 of cash and more than 28,000 illegal cigarettes, which it said equalled more than $8,500 in tax avoidance.

They also found weapons like expandable batons and a large machete, as well as controlled substances including fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $35,000.

Crystal meth and cocaine that Edmonton police said was seized from Bibi 16 Convenience Store, located at 10562 96 St. in July 2024. Edmonton Police Service

“We are seeing a disturbing trend with convenience stores openly selling drug paraphernalia, weapons and contraband tobacco and then dabbling into the sale of illicit drugs,” said Const. Michael Davis with EPS’ crime suppression branch.

“This is turning convenience stores into a one-stop-shop for drug abusers and traffickers.

"It's threatening the safety of Chinatown and is tarnishing its cultural identity and vibrancy in Edmonton."

At the same time, Alberta Health Services issued a closure order because the store was operating without a valid and subsisting food handling permit. The owner was ordered to close the store until one could be obtained from AHS.

Edmonton police said the store owners Bahabelom Baraki, 29, Biniam Gebremichael, 29, and Kokob Nguse, 26, have been charged with:

tobacco trafficking

fraud over $5,000

possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.