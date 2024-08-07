Menu

2 fatal crashes hit same stretch of Hwy 6 just hours apart, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 9:58 am
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A fatal head-on crash on Highway 6 south of Grand Rapids, Man., on Monday closed the highway, and that caused a traffic situation that led to a second fatal accident. Callum Smith / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fatal crash on a Manitoba highway Monday afternoon led indirectly to a second deadly incident later that night, RCMP say.

The first incident, on Highway 6 south of Grand Rapids, was a head-on collision between an SUV and a minivan.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. and said a woman, 42, who was a passenger in the van’s front seat, was taken to the Grand Rapids nursing station where she died of her injuries.

The SUV’s front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Police said four other people involved in the crash were injured, but their conditions were non-life-threatening.

Police said they’ve determined that the SUV crossed the centre line of the highway and crashed head-on into the minivan.

Click to play video: 'Father and son died in serious collision on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP investigating'
Father and son died in serious collision on Highway 6, Manitoba RCMP investigating

While the highway was closed for the investigation from around 4 to 11 p.m., RCMP advised drivers to turn around and take another route. One SUV that had opted to wait ended up with a drained battery, and a pickup truck pulled in behind it to help.

Story continues below advertisement

Everyone from both vehicles was standing at the side of the road, when a van with a loaded trailer crashed into the back of the pickup, which crashed into the SUV, and cause the SUV to hit two of the people standing outside.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 33-year-old man from The Pas was killed at the scene, and another 36-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges had yet been laid as of Wednesday morning, and RCMP said they were continuing to investigate with the help of a collision reconstruction team.

Highway 6 has seen numerous crashes in recent years, including a high-profile December 2021 incident about an hour-and-a-half north of Monday’s crash, which caused the death of Thompson MLA Danielle Adams.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident'
Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident
