2 fatal crashes hit same stretch of Hwy 6 just hours apart, Manitoba RCMP say

A fatal crash on a Manitoba highway Monday afternoon led indirectly to a second deadly incident later that night, RCMP say.
The first incident, on Highway 6 south of Grand Rapids, was a head-on collision between an SUV and a minivan.
Police responded around 3:45 p.m. and said a woman, 42, who was a passenger in the van’s front seat, was taken to the Grand Rapids nursing station where she died of her injuries.
The SUV’s front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Police said four other people involved in the crash were injured, but their conditions were non-life-threatening.
Police said they’ve determined that the SUV crossed the centre line of the highway and crashed head-on into the minivan.
While the highway was closed for the investigation from around 4 to 11 p.m., RCMP advised drivers to turn around and take another route. One SUV that had opted to wait ended up with a drained battery, and a pickup truck pulled in behind it to help.
Everyone from both vehicles was standing at the side of the road, when a van with a loaded trailer crashed into the back of the pickup, which crashed into the SUV, and cause the SUV to hit two of the people standing outside.
A 33-year-old man from The Pas was killed at the scene, and another 36-year-old man had non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges had yet been laid as of Wednesday morning, and RCMP said they were continuing to investigate with the help of a collision reconstruction team.
Highway 6 has seen numerous crashes in recent years, including a high-profile December 2021 incident about an hour-and-a-half north of Monday’s crash, which caused the death of Thompson MLA Danielle Adams.
