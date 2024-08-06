Victoria police unveil ‘safety plan’ to break up downtown encampment

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police have unveiled a three-stage “safety plan” aimed at breaking up an infamous encampment in the city’s downtown core.

The 900 block of Pandora Avenue has become the site of an entrenched homeless camp, and the scene of a number of recent weapons seizures and violent incidents.

In July, after a paramedic was attacked while attempting to treat someone on the street, first responders implemented a policy of not taking calls in the area without a police escort.

Now, police are rolling out a broader plan they say is necessary to ensure safety for first responders, service providers and vulnerable people sheltering in the area.

“Our goal is to maintain public safety by taking action to address criminality and street disorder, to find, target and prevent the entrenchment of criminals who are exploiting vulnerable persons in those areas, and to work with and support community partners and service providers in ongoing efforts to create long-term housing solutions,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said.

The first stage of the plan involves boosting special duty foot patrols in the area, something police say has now been underway for four weeks.

VicPD said since those patrols began, they have seized a variety of weapons including bear spray, batons, knives and an imitation gun and have arrested several drug dealers.

Stage two of the plan, to be rolled out over two to three weeks, involves police working with the city’s bylaw officers and public works employees to remove “problematic structures” including permanent structures, those that block the sidewalk and abandoned tents.

Police said the success of the second phase will depend on help from the city and the ability of BC Housing to provide sheltering options for people currently living on the street.

The third stage of the plan, which came with no timeline, involves the complete removal of the encampment.

VicPD said police will only provide help with this stage, which will need to be led by government authorities and include temporary or permanent housing options for everyone sheltering on Pandora Avenue and Ellice Street. Success will depend on the City of Victoria, BC Housing and Island Health, according to police.

Police estimated the plan will cost about $79,550 in police resources, covering special duty overtime shifts for up to nine weeks.