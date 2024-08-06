Don MacLean becomes chief of police in Halifax after 31 years with the force

Halifax’s acting chief of police is being named as the city’s new top police officer after 31 years with the force.
Don MacLean, who became acting chief a year ago, assumes his permanent role Aug. 12.
He says in a news release he’s “honoured and humbled” to represent the members and staff of the Halifax Regional Police.
Get breaking National news
MacLean became deputy chief of operations in 2020 before he succeeded former chief Dan Kinsella.
MacLean has also served as the superintendent of the patrol division, and was the first diversity officer for the force, from 2004 to 2006.
He also serves as the co-chair of the Wortley report research committee, whose members include community members working to address bias and systemic racism in policing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.
Comments