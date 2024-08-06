Quebec provincial police report 18 people died during construction holiday

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police investigated 18 deaths on and off the road during the province’s annual construction holiday.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) released the report Tuesday that looked into deaths for the two-week vacation period, a tradition that is unique to the province and has a major effect on both tourism and traffic.

“Numerous police operations were held from July 19 to Aug. 4 across the territory, including recreational and tourist activities on bodies of water and off road,” police said in a news release.

“Police officers ensured an increased presence during this summer period when, among other things, traffic flow was particularly high.”

There was a total of 17 fatal collisions during construction holiday, resulting in 18 deaths. The majority of deaths — 14 of them — occurred on the road while four people were killed in crashes that were off-road or on bodies of water.

In 2023, 24 deaths were reported for same period in Quebec.

Failing to respect signage, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as not wearing seatbelts played a role in the “vast majority” of this year’s serious or deadly crashes, the SQ said.

Police are asking people to be careful on the road and in their summer activities, with increased police presence expected in the coming weeks.

“In collaboration with its partners, the Sûreté du Québec will maintain its awareness and intervention efforts across the entire road network, on trails and on the water.”

— with files from The Canadian Press