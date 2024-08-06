Menu

Canada

Prince Edward County man dead after being spotted in Lake Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 6:23 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Police say a man is dead after being spotted in the waters of Lake Ontario in Picton, Ont., Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were dispatched to the area of Point Petre shortly before 7 p.m. alongside the Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services and Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue.

They say the 35-year-old-man from Prince Edward County had been spotted in the water shortly before his body was found on the shoreline at Point Petre.

OPP say they were assisted by both the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, a non-profit organization that helps in search and rescues.

Trending Now

Police say the man was dead when he was found.

Officers with the local OPP detachment are investigating the death.

