Jasper wildfire: Trudeau meets officials, evacuees in Alberta

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire.

Trudeau is expected to tour the mobile incident command centre Monday, and meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and Jasper evacuees.

He is not expected to tour the town of Jasper itself.

More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the town and Jasper National Park nearly two weeks ago as a wildfire inched closer to the area, destroying one-third of the town’s buildings.

A Calgary firefighter died over the weekend after a tree fell on him while fighting the fire.

Trudeau has said he is heartbroken by the news and is thinking of the man’s family, friends and fellow firefighters.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.