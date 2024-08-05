SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Jasper wildfire: Trudeau meets officials, evacuees in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta firefighter, 24, dies battling Jasper wildfires'
Alberta firefighter, 24, dies battling Jasper wildfires
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 4, 2024) A firefighter has died fighting the out-of-control wildfire burning in Jasper National Park. Erik Bay reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Hinton, Alta., to get a briefing on the status of the Jasper wildfire.

Trudeau is expected to tour the mobile incident command centre Monday, and meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and Jasper evacuees.

He is not expected to tour the town of Jasper itself.

More than 20,000 people were evacuated from the town and Jasper National Park nearly two weeks ago as a wildfire inched closer to the area, destroying one-third of the town’s buildings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A Calgary firefighter died over the weekend after a tree fell on him while fighting the fire.

Trudeau has said he is heartbroken by the news and is thinking of the man’s family, friends and fellow firefighters.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

Trending Now

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.

Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: How did mountain pine beetles play a role?'
Jasper wildfire: How did mountain pine beetles play a role?
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices