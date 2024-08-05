Canada to face U.S. for Olympic 3×3 bronze

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Canada will play for bronze in women’s 3×3 basketball after losing 16-15 to Germany in a spirited semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Paige Crozon, Kacie Bosch and Katherine Plouffe each had four points for Canada, while Michelle Plouffe contributed three.

The Canadians were up 9-5 at the midway point before running into foul trouble that allowed Germany to get back into the game and take the lead with about three-and-a-half minutes to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada will face the reigning Olympic champion United States in the bronze medal matchup later on Monday, while Germany will battle Spain for gold.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada is making its first Olympic appearance in 3×3 basketball after the discipline made its debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.