Sports

Canada to face U.S. for Olympic 3×3 bronze

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Canada's Michelle Plouffe (1) and Kacie Bosch (4) walk off the court after their women's 3 X 3 basketball semifinal loss to Germany at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Monday, Aug.5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Canada's Michelle Plouffe (1) and Kacie Bosch (4) walk off the court after their women's 3 X 3 basketball semifinal loss to Germany at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Monday, Aug.5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. RJB
PARIS – Canada will play for bronze in women’s 3×3 basketball after losing 16-15 to Germany in a spirited semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Paige Crozon, Kacie Bosch and Katherine Plouffe each had four points for Canada, while Michelle Plouffe contributed three.

Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg wins Hammer Throw Gold

Germany got 11 points from Sonja Greinacher, including a bucket that snapped a 15-15 deadlock with a single second left on the game clock.

The Canadians were up 9-5 at the midway point before running into foul trouble that allowed Germany to get back into the game and take the lead with about three-and-a-half minutes to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada will face the reigning Olympic champion United States in the bronze medal matchup later on Monday, while Germany will battle Spain for gold.

Canada is making its first Olympic appearance in 3×3 basketball after the discipline made its debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

