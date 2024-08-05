Menu

Crime

Violent Toronto evening sees 4 injured in stabbing, shooting incidents

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 4'
Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 4
One person is in hospital and three are under arrest in relation to a shooting in the city's east end last night.
Four people were injured in a matter of hours on Sunday in Toronto, as police responded to separate stabbing and shooting incidents during a violent evening in the country’s most populous city.

Toronto police said they were called to a stabbing with two victims around 6:30 p.m. and two people with gunshot wounds came forward before 10 p.m. on the same night.

The stabbing was reported in the area of Cresthaven Drive and Brahms Avenue in North York. Two victims were taken to hospital from the scene, one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police told Global News on Monday morning that a female victim was in stable but serious condition, while a man had been released from hospital. A suspect was arrested at the scene Sunday night.

Hours later, around 9:40 p.m., someone walked into a Toronto-area hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said they did not know where the shooting had taken place, nor did they have suspect information.

Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road about 10 minutes later, where someone had been found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police asked anyone with information to come forward, including those with dashcam footage.

