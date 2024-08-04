Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Okanagan Basin Water Board releases new information dashboard

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 4, 2024 6:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Heat is on’: UN demands action against rising temperatures as world registers warmest day'
‘Heat is on’: UN demands action against rising temperatures as world registers warmest day
RELATED VIDEO: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for countries to address the urgency of the extreme heat epidemic, fueled by climate change after the world registered its hottest day on record – Jul 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has launched the Okanagan Climate Indicators Dashboard to help track climate change in the valley.

The new website will display data collected over the last 100 years with temperatures, precipitation types, streamflow and lake inflows.

“We see a really consistent shift in the last 30 years to a warmer and drier climate,” said project lead Sandra Schia. Schia added that variability between hot and cold, and wet and dry seasons still exist.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s a lot less and the patterns are quite clear.”

OBWB Chair Blair Ireland noted that having this information can help farmers prepare for crops that will work with warmer and longer growing seasons. Based on the data, local governments can plan for warmer communities by planting trees to provide shade and creating cooling centers for vulnerable citizens.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The main purpose of the dashboard is to inform local lawmakers and residents about climate change and encourage people to work toward a more sustainable region.

The dashboard can be found online.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices