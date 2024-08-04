B.C.’s Ethan Katzburg wins hammer throw Olympic gold medal

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia native Ethan Katzberg won the men’s hammer throw title at the Stade de France during the Paris Olympic Games.

His first throw of 84.12 metres held throughout the six-round competition – he won by a distance of 4.15 metres. This gap is the largest margin of victory in the men’s Olympic hammer throw competition since 1920.

“The 84 was incredible,” said Ethan Katzberg during a post-competition interview with CBC Sports.

Hungary’s Bence Halasz won silver with 79.97 metres and Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan rounded out the podium with a second-round throw of 79.39 metres. Another Canadian thrower, Rowan Hamilton, finished ninth with a throw of 76.59 metres.

Katzberg is the first Canadian in Olympic history to win the men’s hammer throw title. The Nanaimo, B.C. native adds the Olympic crown to the world championship he won last summer in Eugene, Ore.

“I don’t know if my throws reflected me relaxing. But that’s OK, my 84 was incredible,” said Katzburg about the competition after his first-round throw.