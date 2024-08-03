Washington state wildfire burning near border visible from Osoyoos

See more sharing options

A wildfire burning in Washington state near the Canada-U.S. border is visible from Osoyoos, B.C.

According to the U.S. Wildfire Service, the Sunset Ridge Road fire is sized at 160 acres and is located around 11 km southeast of the Osoyoos border crossing.

As the crow flies, it’s also four km south of the border and eight km east of Oroville.

Discovered Saturday morning, the blaze had sparked a Level 3 advisory (leave now), but that was downgraded to Level 1 (be ready) in the afternoon.

Helicopters and ground crews are battling the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke from that fire is visible in Osoyoos, Anarchist Mountain, and those travelling along Highway 3 and surrounding areas.

“The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is responding,” it said, “and the BC Wildfire Service will continue monitoring.”