PARIS – Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, 2024:

“There’s been so many before me that have led the way and inspired me to be where I am today. I really owe a lot back to that. I’m just proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

– Triple gold medallist Summer McIntosh on her place in Canadian sports history.

___

“It’s awesome, right? It’s a huge milestone, and it’s something that I don’t take lightly. Definitely a lot of pride to be able to get that, and it’s just a surreal moment. This day and the crowd, just kind of everything coming together. It’s hard to put into words.”

– Josh Liendo on being the first black Canadian swimmer to win an Olympic medal.

___

“I can’t quite find the tears. I think I shed them all this week.”

– Canada soccer player Vanessa Giles after the defending Olympic champions lost the quarterfinal game to Germany.

___

“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women … Some want to own a definition of who is a woman.”

– IOC President Thomas Bach on the “hate speech” directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting at the Paris Olympics.

___

“Coming back into the sport, I was just inspired to help the legacy of Canadian women rowing, and I was inspired by the women who were in that boat that won gold (In Tokyo) … I am just completely fulfilled and everyone in the world better watch out because Canadian rowing is here and it’s not leaving anytime soon.”

– Canadian women’s eight rowing team member Caileigh Filmer after winning a silver medal

___

“We thought we had it, and just as we were warming up we knew this was going to be incredibly difficult. He was in unfathomable pain, couldn’t jump, couldn’t move.”

– Canadian beach volleyball player Samuel Schachter on teammate Dan Dearing’s back injury, which forced the duo to retire from the Lucky Loser match against Chile.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.