2 injured in single-vehicle crash: Lake Country RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2024 5:12 pm
1 min read
The SUV that crashed in Lake Country on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
The SUV that crashed in Lake Country on Saturday morning. Global News
Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Country on Saturday morning.

That’s according to police, who say a silver SUV left the road and hit the ditch shortly after 8 a.m. while travelling southbound along Pelmewash Parkway at Cornwall Road.

Lake Country RCMP say two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time. One sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other is considered to be in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP detachment at at 250-762-2288 and reference police file number 2024-44402.

