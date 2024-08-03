2 injured in single-vehicle crash: Lake Country RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lake Country on Saturday morning.

That’s according to police, who say a silver SUV left the road and hit the ditch shortly after 8 a.m. while travelling southbound along Pelmewash Parkway at Cornwall Road.

Lake Country RCMP say two occupants were inside the vehicle at the time. One sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other is considered to be in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP detachment at at 250-762-2288 and reference police file number 2024-44402.