Five things to watch in Paris on Sunday

PARIS – From a chance for gold in the hammer throw to Andre De Grasse’s semifinal in the 100-metre dash, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 4:

BOXING SEMIS

Boxer Wyatt Sanford is up against France’s Sofiane Oumiha in the semifinals of the men’s 63.5-kilogram division in Paris. Oumiha is a three-time world champion and was a silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Games. Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., is guaranteed a spot on the podium because two bronze medals are awarded in boxing, but a win would give him a shot at gold. Canada has not won an Olympic boxing medal since David Defiagbon’s heavyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996, and has not won the gold in boxing since Lennox Lewis won the super-heavyweight title at the Seoul Games in 1988.

BULL’S EYE

Two Canadians will compete in the women’s road cycling race. The 158-kilometre event will feature Olivia Baril of Rouyn-Noranda, Que. and Alison Jackson of Vermilion, Alta.

HAMMER IT HOME

World champion hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C. will go for gold in the final after throwing 79.93 metres to lead Friday’s qualifying session. Katzberg owns the world-leading mark this year at 84.38 metres, also the world’s furthest throw in 16 years. Rowan Hamilton of Chilliwack, B.C., also qualified with a personal best of 77.78 metres.

DE GRASSE’S RUN CONTINUES

Andre De Grasse will race in the semifinals of the men’s 100 metres. The 29-year-old sprinter from Markham, Ont., finished third in Heat 7 with a time of 10.07 seconds. De Grasse has won bronze in the 100 at the last two Olympics, with a personal-best time of 9.89 seconds at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Both the semifinals and final for the men’s 100-metre spring take place Sunday night.

HOPING TO STAY ALIVE

It’s been a tournament to forget thus far for Canada’s women’s basketball team, but the squad will try to turn their fortunes around with a pivotal game against Nigeria in their final group stage game. The world No. 5 Canadians can advance if they defeat Nigeria by 10 or more points and France also beats Australia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.