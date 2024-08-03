Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Medley relay teams punch ticket to Olympic finals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 7:36 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – The Canadian men’s and women’s medley relay teams advanced to the swim finals at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ingrid Wilm, Sophie Angus, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Penny Oleksiak posted the second-quickest qualifying time in a race of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle in that order.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canadian entrepreneur offering money for Olympic medalists'
Paris 2024: Canadian entrepreneur offering money for Olympic medalists

Blake Tierney, Finlay Knox, Ilya Kharun and Javier Acevedo combined for the seventh-fastest qualifying time among the eight countries advancing to the men’s final.

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., reached the 16-swimmer semifinals in women’s 50-metre freestyle. She tied for eighth in qualifying.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sunday’s medley relays will conclude nine days of Olympic swimming, but several Canadians were still in the podium hunt in Saturday’s finals.

Summer McIntosh chased a fourth medal and a third gold in the women’s 200-metre medley with Sydney Pickrem joining her in the final.

Trending Now

Josh Liendo and Kharun were to race the 100-metre butterfly. Canada also reached the mixed relay final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices