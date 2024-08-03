Canada defeated by Uzbekistan in mixed-team judo

See more sharing options

PARIS – Canada fell to Uzbekistan in the mixed-team judo elimination round of 16 on Saturday.

Uzbekistan took the match 4-0 in 18 minutes and 12 seconds at Champ-de-Mars Arena.

It was an up-and-down Games for Canada’s judo athletes in Paris, where Christa Deguchi became the first Canadian to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport.

The 28-year-old, who lives and trains in Japan, triumphed in the under-57-kilogram category.

She has competed for Canada since 2017 through her Canadian father.

Meanwhile, medal-hopeful Shady Elnahas was defeated in the men’s under-100-kilogram Round of 16 on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.