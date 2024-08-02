Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man dead, another injured in overnight Langley shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
RCMP at the scene of a fatal shooting in Langley on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a fatal shooting in Langley on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An overnight shooting in Langley, B.C., has left one man dead and another in hospital.

Langley RCMP was called to 202 Street near 70th Avenue to reports of gunfire just after midnight on Friday.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells'
IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells
Trending Now

Two men were taken to hospital, where one died of his injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices