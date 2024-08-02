One man dead, another injured in overnight Langley shooting

See more sharing options

An overnight shooting in Langley, B.C., has left one man dead and another in hospital.

Langley RCMP was called to 202 Street near 70th Avenue to reports of gunfire just after midnight on Friday.

Two men were taken to hospital, where one died of his injuries, police said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed.

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.