Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Why would anybody want to walk?’: Air show pilots ready to take to Manitoba skies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 2:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Up, up and a -Clay! Global Winnipeg’s Clay Young takes to the skies'
Up, up and a -Clay! Global Winnipeg’s Clay Young takes to the skies
In preparation for this weekend's Manitoba Airshow, Global Winnipeg's Clay Young takes a trip into the skies with airshow pilot Dan Reeves.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Seeing pilots perform death-defying manoeuvres thousands of feet off the ground at events like this weekend’s Manitoba Airshow may seem terrifying from the safety of the ground, but for the people behind the controls, it’s just another day on the job.

“Flying started for me at a very early age,” says veteran airshow pilot Dan Reeves, who will be participating in the events at Southport Airport near Portage la Prairie.

“My father was a pilot, and I had my first flight at about four years old. I thought, ‘Why would anybody want to walk after that?'”

A half-century later, Reeves is still actively performing loops, barrel rolls and more on a regular basis. He told Global Winnipeg that there’s a misconception that what he does is off-the-cuff ‘stunt’ flying.

“‘Stunt’ kind of infers there’s a lack of training and production for this, but we’re very highly trained, and we practise this over and over again,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know exactly how the airplane’s going to operate and what we’re doing up in the air.”

Reeves has been training other air show pilots since 2016, and he said they’re all thoroughly experienced before they ever participate in a show.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We don’t consider it dangerous — again, it’s the training. We get up nice and high and we recover the airplane and bring it back to a normal straight and level flight and review what went wrong, what did right … then we do it again.”

Dan Reeves Airshows will be performing at the weekend-long event, along with other notable pilots and aircraft, including the Canadian Forces Skyhawks, SRC Airshows and Northern Stars Aeroteam.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba Airshow also features an appearance by one of only two Second World War-era Avro Lancaster planes still in flying condition.

Gates open Saturday at 9 a.m. More information is available on the Manitoba Airshow’s website.

Click to play video: '“We know exactly how the airplane’s going to operate”: Airshow pilot on upcoming Manitoba event'
“We know exactly how the airplane’s going to operate”: Airshow pilot on upcoming Manitoba event
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices