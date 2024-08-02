ICBC, police urge road safety for B.C. long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The August long weekend has arrived, and B.C. highways will be busier than normal as residents and vacationers travel to all corners of the province.

While fun in the sun will be top of mind for many, ICBC is reminding residents that long weekends can be fatal.

Citing its statistics, the insurance agency says the number of people injured or killed in driver fatigue-related crashes in July and August is 58 per cent higher than normal.

4:02 Travel tips ahead of BC Day long weekend

ICBC says most months see an average of 55 people injured or killed. For July and August, though, that average rises to 87 people injured or killed.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the B.C. Day long weekend approaches, ICBC is warning drivers that long drives and hot summer temperatures can be a dangerous combination leading to fatigue,” it said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Fatigue can slow your reaction time and when driving at highway speeds, even a slight reduction in reaction time can significantly increase your risk of crashing.”

According to ICBC, the average B.C. Day long weekend will see 2,064 crashes, with two killed and 562 injured.

Signs of driver fatigue include:

Finding it difficult to stay in your lane.

Your driving speed creeps up or down.

You don’t recall the previous few minutes of driving.

Feeling bored, yawning or daydreaming.

Struggling to stay focused on the road.

Having blurred vision.

Having difficulty keeping your head up.

3:28 Traffic Tips: ICBC survey reveals top maneuvers drivers try to avoid

“If you notice any signs of fatigue, pull over in a safe place like a rest stop and take a nap,” said ICBC, adding that drivers should take a break every two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Average statistics from ICBC about the B.C. Day long weekend:

Lower Mainland

1,235 crashes, 387 people injured

Vancouver Island

306 crashes, 67 people injured

Southern Interior

352 crashes, 78 people injured

North-central B.C.

130 crashes, 24 people injured

In related news, the BC Highway Patrol says it will increase roadblocks throughout the province this long weekend.

“In order to reduce traffic fatalities, BC Highway Patrol is asking you to report high-risk drivers to your local police,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema said.

“Examples of high-risk driving include impaired drivers, fatigued drivers, vehicles passing on a double solid line and/or around curves, vehicles failing to maintain their lane, excessive speeders, and drivers who nearly cause a collision.

“Let’s work to keep our highways safer together.”