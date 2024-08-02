Menu

Economy

Calgary home sales decline 10% in July from last year, prices rise: CREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary real estate market remains strong amid low inventory, says chief economist'
Calgary real estate market remains strong amid low inventory, says chief economist
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 4, 2024) Ann-Marie Laurie with the Calgary Real Estate Board joins Global News to discuss the current conditions in Calgary’s housing market. – Jun 4, 2024
The Calgary Real Estate Board says July home sales dropped 10 per cent year-over-year as 2,380 properties were sold.

The board says the benchmark price across all home types was $606,700 for July, similar to last month and nearly eight per cent higher than last year.

Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at CREB, says while the Calgary market struggles with supply of lower-priced homes, more options in both the new and resale markets have helped dampen the pace of home price growth.

Houses for sale are shown in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Houses for sale are shown in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
She says the results are in line with expectations for the second half of the year and if inventory continues to rise, it will result in more stable home prices.

The board says July inventory levels topped 4,000 units for the first time in nearly two years but still remains 33 per cent below typical July levels.

CREB says while the highest supply growth was seen for homes priced above $600,000, the rise has helped shift away from the extreme sellers’ market seen in the spring.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

