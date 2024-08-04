Apple cider Mignonette, pairs with Fanny Bay oysters

Send this page to someone via email

Apple cider Mignonette

This easy mignonette recipe pairs perfectly with a few dozen Fanny Bay oysters (available at the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market in downtown Vancouver at 762 Cambie Street or at Vancouver Island Seafood Shop in Fanny Bay).

This is the best way to highlight a B.C. oyster while still maintaining the crisp freshness and not overpowering the natural flavors of the oyster.

You can choose whichever brand of apple cider you like best from your local liquor store to make this recipe.

1 can of apple cider

3 cups apple cider vinegar

6 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 cup chopped shallots (roughly 4 shallots)

1 tsp. black pepper

Chop shallots finely, by hand or in a food processor.

Mix all the wet ingredients together then add the shallots and black pepper.

Whisk until mixed and store in your fridge while you open some oysters!