BC United Party calling for audit of BC Tree Fruits’ closure

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. United Party is calling for a full, independent audit of BC Tree Fruits following its decision to shut down and liquidate its assets.

At a town hall meeting in Kelowna on Thursday evening, party leader Kevin Falcon talked about the bind that Okanagan fruit growers are in because of BC Tree Fruits’ surprising announcement last week.

He says with the 88-year-old co-operative shutting down, hundreds of farmers are now left without a way to sell their produce, and there are genuine concerns that their livelihoods are at risk.

2:03 BC Tree Fruits ceasing operations

“The tree fruit growers are in the worst crisis that I’ve ever seen,” said Falcon. “And the tree fruit cooperative that’s been around for almost 90 years has now collapsed and a whole bunch of growers are in a whole world of hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we need, and what I hear from all the growers in the community, is: Where is our premier? Where is the minister of agriculture?’ Why is nobody from government here when the growing community that produces all the fruits that everyone enjoys in British Columbia, where are they in their time of need?”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Tree Fruits was the biggest storage and distributer of fruit in the province.

Summerland mayor Doug Holmes said the pressing need is where will growers take their fruit?

“The market will figure it out in the long run, but a lot of people are being left wondering what they’re going to do with their crop this year,” said Holmes.

According to Falcon, the province had a representative sitting on the BC Tree Fruits’ board “while this entire disaster was unfolding.”

5:23 Extreme temperatures cause issues with B.C. fruit supply

“So let’s find out what went wrong. Was there anything that government needs to be aware of?” said Falcon.

Story continues below advertisement

“The key is: What’s gone wrong and, more importantly, let’s freeze the liquidation and selling off of these facilities until we get through this growing season.

“The government needs to provide temporary financial support to help our growers get through the busy season. Apples are going to be harvested in two weeks; they have to have a place to go.”

Falcon says if that happens, government will then have time to figure out what the next steps are.

“It could be selling to the private sector, it could be a re-organization of the existing structure,” said Falcon.

“But you have to bring in some independent folks who can take a good, hard look at it and figure out what the right way forward is.”