Man dead after southeast Calgary collision involving motorcycle and pickup truck

Send this page to someone via email

A man died after the motorcycle he was on was involved in a collision with a pickup truck in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a crash in the area of 36th Street Southeast and 50th Avenue Southeast at 5:50 p.m.

“The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a news release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and remained at the scene.”

Police said an investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing but noted that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the collision.