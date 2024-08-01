Menu

Traffic

Man dead after southeast Calgary collision involving motorcycle and pickup truck

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Calgary police said officers were called to a crash in the area of 36th Street Southeast and 50th Avenue Southeast at 5:50 p.m. on July 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called to a crash in the area of 36th Street Southeast and 50th Avenue Southeast at 5:50 p.m. on July 31, 2024. Global News
A man died after the motorcycle he was on was involved in a collision with a pickup truck in southeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a crash in the area of 36th Street Southeast and 50th Avenue Southeast at 5:50 p.m.

“The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a news release.

“The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and remained at the scene.”

Police said an investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing but noted that drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the collision.

