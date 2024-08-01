Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

High heat returns to parts of B.C., warnings issued

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: July 31, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: July 31, 2024
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a brief reprieve, parts of B.C. are again going to see some intensely hot days, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The North Thompson, South Fraser Canyon, Okanagan, Manning-Skagit Valley, South Thompson, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay are expected to be very warm from Thursday until Monday.

There’s a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the region, according to Environment Canada.

“This will cause daytime highs to reach the mid to upper thirties. Overnight lows are expected to be in the high teens,” Environment Canada’s alert said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 31'
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 31
Trending Now

“The above average heat is expected to persist until the end of the weekend at which time the ridge will break down and temperatures will cool.”

Story continues below advertisement

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The effects of heat illness include heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices