High heat returns to parts of B.C., warnings issued

After a brief reprieve, parts of B.C. are again going to see some intensely hot days, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

The North Thompson, South Fraser Canyon, Okanagan, Manning-Skagit Valley, South Thompson, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay are expected to be very warm from Thursday until Monday.

There’s a strong ridge of high pressure is building over the region, according to Environment Canada.

“This will cause daytime highs to reach the mid to upper thirties. Overnight lows are expected to be in the high teens,” Environment Canada’s alert said.

“The above average heat is expected to persist until the end of the weekend at which time the ridge will break down and temperatures will cool.”

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The effects of heat illness include heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.