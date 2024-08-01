Menu

Crime

Ontario man facing animal cruelty charges after 19 dead dogs discovered

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 8:33 am
1 min read
31 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation
WATCH - 31 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation – Feb 20, 2024
A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.

In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP say they got a call Monday evening about a gunshot fired in the backyard of a residence in New Harbour, N.L., about 65 kilometres west of St. John’s.

When officers arrived at the property, they found 19 dead dogs, including puppies, as well as two dogs in need of care that were taken to the SPCA.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The release says the owner of the home told officers that the Ontario man was staying in a vehicle in the property’s backyard.

Click to play video: 'Ontario city warns of ‘unethical breeders’ abandoning dogs in obscure places'
Ontario city warns of ‘unethical breeders’ abandoning dogs in obscure places
The Mounties say officers arrested the man and charged him with 19 counts of animal cruelty and careless use of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was released after appearing in court on Tuesday and is due to return to court at a later date.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

