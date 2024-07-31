Province to fog Winkler over concern of possible West Nile virus

See more sharing options

Winkler, Man., has too many mosquitoes that could carry West Nile virus, causing the province to fog the city.

The province has issued a ministerial order under the Environment Act to begin spraying for adult culex tarsalis mosquitoes.

They’ll be using DeltaGard to fog, starting Thursday night.

They’ll also cover a three-kilometre zone around the community, which includes the villages of Reinfeld, Schanzenfeld and Chortitz.

Winklerites are advised to stay inside and close their doors and windows during spraying.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Manitoba so far this year.