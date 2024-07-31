Menu

Canada

Province to fog Winkler over concern of possible West Nile virus

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 9:56 pm
1 min read
Dengue fever vector, mosquito biting hand. View image in full screen
File image of a mosquito on human skin.
Winkler, Man., has too many mosquitoes that could carry West Nile virus, causing the province to fog the city.

The province has issued a ministerial order under the Environment Act to begin spraying for adult culex tarsalis mosquitoes.

They’ll be using DeltaGard to fog, starting Thursday night.

They’ll also cover a three-kilometre zone around the community, which includes the villages of Reinfeld, Schanzenfeld and Chortitz.

Winklerites are advised to stay inside and close their doors and windows during spraying.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Manitoba so far this year.

Mosquitoes buzzing in Winnipeg, city crews itching to be rid of them
