Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2024 Queen City Ex kicks off in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 4:43 pm
2 min read
The Queen City Ex runs from Wednesday to Sunday. View image in full screen
The Queen City Ex runs from Wednesday to Sunday. Moises Canales-Lavigne / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It is one of the biggest highlights of the summer in Regina when the Queen City Ex rolls into town.

And now, the day has finally come to head over to the REAL district for your favourite snack or hop on a new ride.

The Ex will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Cathleen Betker, the REAL major events manager, says the fair has a little bit of something for everyone but one thing she is really looking forward to is the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO).

“On Wednesday we have the RSO and I cannot downplay how cool this year is going to be but not only do we have the RCO playing, but they’re going to be playing video game music,” Betker said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“With that, they’re bringing in a live choir. We’re going to have a digital screen display, and it is all choreographed to the second with our fireworks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the performances this year include:

  • July 31 – Regina Symphony Orchestra and Fireworks, presented by SaskMilk and Z99
  • Aug. 1 – Our Lady Peace, presented by Prairie Mobile and Jack 94.5
  • Aug. 2 – Ludacris, presented by SaskTel and Play 92
  • Aug. 3 – Jess Moskaluke, presented by Sherwood Co-op and Pure Country
  • Aug. 4 – Trooper, presented by Brunswick Steel and Jack 94.5
Trending Now

“In 1884 we started with a fair that brought together 150 community-minded individuals to exchange goods, information, and experiences and this year marks 140 years of the evolution of that fair,” said Roberta Engel, acting president and CEO of REAL.

Similar to previous years, on Saturday, anyone with tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders game against the Edmonton Elks will receive free admission to the QCX the same day.

For the third consecutive year, QCX will partner with the Regina Food Bank for the Mini Donut Eating Competition. The world’s top competitive eating champion, Joey Chestnut, will return to challenge his previous record of 304 mini donuts consumed in eight minutes.

More information on prices, events and performances can be found on the REAL website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices