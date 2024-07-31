2024 Queen City Ex kicks off in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It is one of the biggest highlights of the summer in Regina when the Queen City Ex rolls into town.

And now, the day has finally come to head over to the REAL district for your favourite snack or hop on a new ride.

The Ex will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Cathleen Betker, the REAL major events manager, says the fair has a little bit of something for everyone but one thing she is really looking forward to is the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO).

“On Wednesday we have the RSO and I cannot downplay how cool this year is going to be but not only do we have the RCO playing, but they’re going to be playing video game music,” Betker said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“With that, they’re bringing in a live choir. We’re going to have a digital screen display, and it is all choreographed to the second with our fireworks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the performances this year include:

July 31 – Regina Symphony Orchestra and Fireworks, presented by SaskMilk and Z99

Aug. 1 – Our Lady Peace, presented by Prairie Mobile and Jack 94.5

Aug. 2 – Ludacris, presented by SaskTel and Play 92

Aug. 3 – Jess Moskaluke, presented by Sherwood Co-op and Pure Country

Aug. 4 – Trooper, presented by Brunswick Steel and Jack 94.5

“In 1884 we started with a fair that brought together 150 community-minded individuals to exchange goods, information, and experiences and this year marks 140 years of the evolution of that fair,” said Roberta Engel, acting president and CEO of REAL.

Similar to previous years, on Saturday, anyone with tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders game against the Edmonton Elks will receive free admission to the QCX the same day.

For the third consecutive year, QCX will partner with the Regina Food Bank for the Mini Donut Eating Competition. The world’s top competitive eating champion, Joey Chestnut, will return to challenge his previous record of 304 mini donuts consumed in eight minutes.

More information on prices, events and performances can be found on the REAL website.