Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man charged in 2023 West End homicide case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The investigation into a September 2023 homicide that took place in Winnipeg’s West End has led to an arrest, police say.

Christopher Michael Gatehouse, 43, was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man last fall.

The victim, identified as Robert Wayne Billings, was found injured in a Lipton Street back lane Sept. 11 and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Homicide investigators say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Gatehouse remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate after injured man found on Lipton Street dies'
Winnipeg police investigate after injured man found on Lipton Street dies
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices