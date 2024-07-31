Winnipeg man charged in 2023 West End homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

The investigation into a September 2023 homicide that took place in Winnipeg’s West End has led to an arrest, police say.

Christopher Michael Gatehouse, 43, was arrested and charged with manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man last fall.

The victim, identified as Robert Wayne Billings, was found injured in a Lipton Street back lane Sept. 11 and rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Homicide investigators say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Gatehouse remains in custody.