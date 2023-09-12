Winnipeg police investigate after injured man found on Lipton Street dies

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man who was found injured on Lipton Street died as a result of his injuries.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., police found a hurt 56-year-old man in the rear lane of the 600 block of Lipton Street after responding to a report of an injured man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say no arrests have been made and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online.