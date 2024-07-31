Witnesses sought in crash that killed pedestrian near Hope, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was fatally struck earlier this week near Hope, and police are now seeking the public’s help for the incident.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, the collision took place early Monday along Highway 1 near Exit 165 / Flood Hope Road.

Police say they were contacted just before 1 a.m., but added that the pedestrian was likely hit sometime between midnight and 12:45 a.m.

“The male pedestrian may have parked a motorcycle and may have been seen walking on the side of the highway prior to the collision,” Cpl. Melissa Jongema said.

Police are appealing to truckers, or anyone with dashcam video, who may have been travelling in the area between midnight and 1 a.m., on Monday.

The BC Highway Patrol can be contacted at 604-702-4039. The file reference number is 2024-32071.