Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands of short-term rentals operating illegally in B.C., data shows

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Short-term rental rule concerns for B.C. property owners'
Short-term rental rule concerns for B.C. property owners
With new provincial regulations severely limiting short-term rentals, many property owners find themselves on the losing end of the law. They're trying to unload properties they can no longer list on Airbnb and VRBO, leading to a fire sale of sorts in the condo market. Kylie Stanton reports – Jan 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New data from the B.C. government shows thousands of short-term rentals have been operating illegally.

Seven communities across the province require short-term rentals to operate with a business licence.

According to the province, there are 22,000 listings in those areas but nearly 11,000 are operating without that permit.

The data comes from new legislation that requires platforms like Airbnb to share information on listings.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan family goes public about nightmare experience with Langley Airbnb'
Okanagan family goes public about nightmare experience with Langley Airbnb
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing far too many properties or homes in our communities bought by investors and used as short-term rentals, so part of the enforcement is fines up to $5,000 a day for anyone operating illegally, and for the platforms up to $10,000 a day if they do not remove listings that we’ve asked them to remove,” B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said.

Kahlon said a provincewide registry to track the rentals will go live by the end of the year.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices