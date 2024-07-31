Fixing up your home? Health Canada has recalled these paint products

Do-it-yourself Canadians fixing up their homes this summer should “immediately stop using” certain paint products that have been recalled because of “potential leakage and chemical hazard” concerns.
Health Canada issued the recall on Tuesday for Solvable Pro’s paint cleaner and thinner as well as Varsol’s paint thinner. More than 101,000 units that were sold in Canada between April and July 2024 are being recalled.
The affected paint products do not meet the requirements of leakage test and child-resistant packaging for consumer chemical products, the agency said.
“The cans may leak fluid or the plastic child-resistant cap may become loose or come off,” Health Canada said in the recall.
“Leaks from the container could result in unintentional exposure to the toxic chemical product and lead to serious illness or injury.”
At least four incidents have been reported by distributors, but no injuries, as of July 19.
The recalled products have assigned SKU codes: 53-321V, 53-324V, 53-371V and 53-374V.
Health Canada is urging consumers to “immediately stop using” the affected products and safely dispose them according to local hazardous waste guidelines.
Any incidents or health concerns related to the products can be reported to Health Canada by filling out an online form.
