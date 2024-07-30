Mounties say man dead in Shamattawa First Nation after bear attack

RCMP say a man is dead after being attacked by a bear in Shamattawa First Nation.
It happened Monday morning, when officers received a report of a missing 60-year-old man.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Later in the day, remains were found in a wooded area near a path in the community, which is where the man was believed to have come into contact with the bear.
Trending Now
Conservation officers are in the community to assist and an autopsy will be conducted.
Comments