Mounties say man dead in Shamattawa First Nation after bear attack

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 10:54 pm
1 min read
Mounties say man dead in Shamattawa First Nation after bear attack
RCMP say a man is dead after being attacked by a bear in Shamattawa First Nation.
RCMP say a man is dead after being attacked by a bear in Shamattawa First Nation.

It happened Monday morning, when officers received a report of a missing 60-year-old man.

Later in the day, remains were found in a wooded area near a path in the community, which is where the man was believed to have come into contact with the bear.

Conservation officers are in the community to assist and an autopsy will be conducted.

 

 

