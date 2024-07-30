Central Okanagan regional district issues Stage 3 outdoor watering restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Outdoor watering restrictions have been reduced to one day a week for some parts of the Central Okanagan.

On Tuesday, the regional district said all six of its water systems are now at Level 3, with the restrictions to take place immediately.

The restrictions affect Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

4:38 Maintaining plants in hot temperatures

“While Stage 3 water restrictions are in place, outdoor lawn and garden irrigation is only permitted one day per week,” said the RDCO.

Story continues below advertisement

“If needed, those with an even number street address may water outdoors on Saturday while customers with an odd number street address may water outside on Sunday.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Stage 3 bylaw also prohibits the following outdoor water use:

Filling swimming pools

Filling hot tubs

Filling garden ponds

Filling decorative fountains

Washing a vehicle or boat

Washing a driveway, sidewalk or patio

Residents with automated sprinklers should only water their lawns or gardens between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day.

Those with manual irrigation systems can water between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., then 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

1:53 Okanagan lake levels lower than usual

“Stage 3 water restrictions are required due to the current Level 3 drought situation across the region,” said the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

“According to the province, at drought Level 3, conditions are becoming severely dry and potentially serious ecosystem or socio-economic impacts are possible. Residents are asked to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not need watering on the specified days.

“By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and that there is an adequate water supply for everyone.”

In Kelowna, the city has been at Stage 1 since April 22.

That means even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdsys and Saturdays.

There is no watering on Mondays.

More information about Kelowna restrictions is available online.