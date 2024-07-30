Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Central Okanagan regional district issues Stage 3 outdoor watering restrictions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 6:49 pm
2 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Outdoor watering restrictions have been reduced to one day a week for some parts of the Central Okanagan.

On Tuesday, the regional district said all six of its water systems are now at Level 3, with the restrictions to take place immediately.

The restrictions affect Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry / Shalal Road / Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

Click to play video: 'Maintaining plants in hot temperatures'
Maintaining plants in hot temperatures

“While Stage 3 water restrictions are in place, outdoor lawn and garden irrigation is only permitted one day per week,” said the RDCO.

Story continues below advertisement

“If needed, those with an even number street address may water outdoors on Saturday while customers with an odd number street address may water outside on Sunday.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Stage 3 bylaw also prohibits the following outdoor water use:

  • Filling swimming pools
  • Filling hot tubs
  • Filling garden ponds
  • Filling decorative fountains
  • Washing a vehicle or boat
  • Washing a driveway, sidewalk or patio

Residents with automated sprinklers should only water their lawns or gardens between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day.

Those with manual irrigation systems can water between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., then 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan lake levels lower than usual'
Okanagan lake levels lower than usual
Trending Now

“Stage 3 water restrictions are required due to the current Level 3 drought situation across the region,” said the regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

“According to the province, at drought Level 3, conditions are becoming severely dry and potentially serious ecosystem or socio-economic impacts are possible. Residents are asked to reserve water if their gardens and lawns do not need watering on the specified days.

“By following the outdoor watering restrictions, residents will help ensure that system reservoirs are replenished and that there is an adequate water supply for everyone.”

In Kelowna, the city has been at Stage 1 since April 22.

That means even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays, Thursdsys and Saturdays.

There is no watering on Mondays.

More information about Kelowna restrictions is available online.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices