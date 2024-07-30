Alberta man drowns in Skaha Lake: RCMP

See more sharing options

An Alberta man died in an apparent drowning on Skaha Lake during the weekend.

The 71-year-old had a rented personal watercraft, with only himself on board, when he drowned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, July 28, after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“At this time, the man appears to have drowned, with no foul play suspected, nor concerns of criminality or negligence on the part of the rental company,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.