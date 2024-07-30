SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

King Charles ‘immensely saddened’ by wildfire destruction in Jasper National Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 2:32 pm
2 min read
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are “immensely saddened” to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park in western Alberta.

He says the picturesque Rocky Mountain tourist destination in Alberta is a “truly magical place” that has captivated travellers from Canada and abroad.

The King expressed sympathy for those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected, particularly those who have lost property and were forced out.

He thanked first responders, community volunteers and leaders who have stepped up to help and commended Canadians lending a hand.

Federal officials have said about one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite were lost in the blaze, and that there was little firefighters could do to combat an inferno so big and powerful.

About 25,000 people, including 5,000 town residents, were ordered to leave just over a week ago as the fast-moving flames approached.

“These are dark times, but we greatly admire the strength and resilience of so many people to persevere and rebuild,” King Charles said in a written statement distributed through Rideau Hall.

“The number of firefighters who have come from across the world to offer their services speaks not only to the sense of solidarity that exists within that professional community, but also the high regard in which Canada and Canadians are held around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she leaves St. Mary’s and St. George Anglican Church following a church service Sunday, May 22, 2005 in Jasper, Alta. with Whistler Mountain in the background. View image in full screen
Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she leaves St. Mary’s and St. George Anglican Church following a church service Sunday, May 22, 2005 in Jasper, Alta. with Whistler Mountain in the background. Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press
Royalty first came to visit the park in 1939, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge’s Outlook Cabin.

Their daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, stayed there with her husband, Prince Philip, in 2005.

King Charles ‘immensely saddened’ by wildfire destruction in Jasper National Park - image View image in full screen

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website

© 2024 The Canadian Press

