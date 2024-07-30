King Charles ‘immensely saddened’ by wildfire destruction in Jasper National Park

Send this page to someone via email

King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are “immensely saddened” to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park in western Alberta.

He says the picturesque Rocky Mountain tourist destination in Alberta is a “truly magical place” that has captivated travellers from Canada and abroad.

The King expressed sympathy for those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected, particularly those who have lost property and were forced out.

He thanked first responders, community volunteers and leaders who have stepped up to help and commended Canadians lending a hand.

Federal officials have said about one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite were lost in the blaze, and that there was little firefighters could do to combat an inferno so big and powerful.

7:24 Raw video of wildfire damage in Jasper, Alta.

About 25,000 people, including 5,000 town residents, were ordered to leave just over a week ago as the fast-moving flames approached.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are dark times, but we greatly admire the strength and resilience of so many people to persevere and rebuild,” King Charles said in a written statement distributed through Rideau Hall.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The number of firefighters who have come from across the world to offer their services speaks not only to the sense of solidarity that exists within that professional community, but also the high regard in which Canada and Canadians are held around the world.”

View image in full screen Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she leaves St. Mary’s and St. George Anglican Church following a church service Sunday, May 22, 2005 in Jasper, Alta. with Whistler Mountain in the background. Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press

Royalty first came to visit the park in 1939, when King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, stayed at the Jasper Park Lodge’s Outlook Cabin.

Their daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, stayed there with her husband, Prince Philip, in 2005.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.