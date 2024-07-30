Plant-based milk recall: Listeriosis cases rise to 18

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 18 people confirmed to have contracted listeriosis in an outbreak that prompted a recall of certain plant-based milks.

In an update Tuesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there were now 12 cases in Ontario, four in Quebec, and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia. Two people have died in the outbreak, with 13 people hospitalized.

According to PHAC, 72 per cent of cases so far have been among women, with the ages of those infected ranging from seven up to 89. Those 50 and older comprise 67 per cent of cases.

The nationwide recall was issued on July 8 for 18 beverages under the Silk and Great Value brands, manufactured by Danone Inc. and Walmart Canada Corp.

PHAC says it is investigating the outbreak and continues to urge people not to consume the beverages recalled and to throw out the products if they have them.

Listeria is a bacterium found in soil, sewage and untreated water, but can also be found in foods such as meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

The bacterium can get into fruits and vegetables if contaminated water is used on crops, but food manufacturing and processing facilities can also spread it if contaminated water or ingredients are used there.

Listeriosis, which is what is making some Canadians ill, is caused when someone consumes Listeria-contaminated food or water, comes into contact with infected animals, or is passed from a mother to baby during pregnancy. The illness can generally not be spread between people.

Vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches and severe headache are among the symptoms. Symptoms of severe listeriosis can appear up to 70 days after exposure, and in some severe cases, can be fatal.

In the wake of the recall and illnesses, two class-action lawsuits have been filed against the manufacturers of the products, one in B.C. and one in Quebec.

Anyone in Canada who purchases one of the impacted products that were recalled can enter into either lawsuit.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea and The Canadian Press