RCMP still looking for suspect after 2 homes shot at in Airdrie

Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with shots being fired at two homes in Airdrie, Alta., on Monday night.
The RCMP said officers were called about shots being fired in the Luxstone community at about 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the RCMP said police had cleared the scene but noted that the suspect had yet to be found.
The suspect is described as being in their teens or early 20s. They were wearing blue pants and a black backpack and were riding a BMX bike.
Get breaking National news
“If you see this suspect, do not approach. Please call 911 immediately,” police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can also call the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments