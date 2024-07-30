Menu

Canada

Trans Mountain Corp. to get new CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Future of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion as long-awaited project opens
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 1, 2024) After much controversy, years of delays, and being billions of dollars overbudget, oil is finally flowing through the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Heather Yoruex-West explains what Canadians are getting from the investment, and whether it can be enough to silence critics who question the pipeline's profitability – May 1, 2024
Trans Mountain Corp. says CEO Dawn Farrell will become chair of the company’s board Sept. 1.

The Crown corporation, which operates Canada’s only crude oil pipeline system from Alberta to the West Coast, says current board chair Bill Downe is retiring after six years in the role.

Trans Mountain says it is undertaking a CEO succession plan to replace Farrell, who has served as CEO since 2022.

The company says its board of directors unanimously approved Farrell’s transition to board chair in recognition of her successful track record at Trans Mountain.

During Farrell’s tenure, Trans Mountain Corp. completed its long-awaited, $34-billion pipeline expansion.

The expansion increased the Trans Mountain system’s shipping capacity from 300,000 barrels of oil per day to 890,000 barrels per day.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

