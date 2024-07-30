Menu

National

Economy

TC Energy signs $1B deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta fall session includes Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Act'
Alberta fall session includes Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Act
WATCH ABOVE: (From October 2019) The fall session got started at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday, with the first bill being introduced. Tom Vernon has more on the Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Act. – Oct 8, 2019
TC Energy Corp. says it has signed a $1 billion deal that will enable 72 Indigenous communities to take a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and Foothills pipeline assets.

The Calgary-based energy company says the agreement is Canada’s largest Indigenous equity ownership agreement.

The deal is backed by the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and was negotiated by a consortium representing Indigenous communities across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Province expanding Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation mandate'
Province expanding Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation mandate
Under the agreement, the corporation will provide communities with a $1 billion equity loan guarantee to support an Indigenous-owned investment partnership.

Once finalized, the communities will enter into definitive agreements as co-investors in the 25,000-kilometre network of natural gas infrastructure.

TC Energy says the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year but is subject to receipt of band council and settlement resolutions along with financing.

 

