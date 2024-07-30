Taylor Swift ‘in shock’ after 3 kids die in stabbing at Swift-themed dance class

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in England has claimed the life of another child after a nine-year-old girl died from her injuries Tuesday, bringing the death toll up to three.

Eight other children and two adults are still in the hospital, with several of them in critical condition. The two other children who died were girls ages six and seven, Merseyside Police said.

Police are questioning a 17-year-old suspect who was arrested minutes after the Monday attack in Southport.

Taylor Swift wrote in an Instagram story Tuesday that she was “completely in shock” at the “horror of yesterday’s attack.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” she wrote.

View image in full screen Screengrab of an Instagram story posted by Taylor Swift, expressing her sympathies for the victims of the Southport stabbing attack on Monday that claimed the lives of three children. Instagram/taylorswift

Witnesses described scenes “from a horror movie” as bloodied children ran from the attack just before noon on Monday.

“They were in the road, running from the nursery,” said Bare Varathan, who owns a shop nearby. “They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere,” he said, indicating the neck, back and chest.

Jonathan Hayes, a local businessman, was stabbed in the leg after he heard screams from his office and ran into the dance studio to protect the children, the Telegraph reports.

“Our office is in the same building as the dance studio. He heard screams and went outside, saw the attacker, saw that he had hurt a child and tried to take the knife off him and got stabbed in the leg,” Haye’s wife Helen told the paper.

“He’s very upset that he wasn’t able to be more help. Physically he will be OK, mentally I don’t know,” she added.

View image in full screen A person leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, Britain, on Tuesday. Three children died and nine were injured in a ‘ferocious’ knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday. James Speakman/PA via AP

Shortly after the attack, police arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and seized a knife. Police said he was born in Cardiff, Wales, and had lived for years in a village about five kilometres from Southport. He has not yet been charged.

Police said detectives are not treating Monday’s attack as terror-related and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Local people left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon on the street lined with brick houses in the seaside resort near Liverpool — nicknamed “sunny Southport” — whose beach and pier attract vacationers from across northwest England.

View image in full screen People lay flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a ‘ferocious’ knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday. James Speakman/PA Images via Getty Images

It is the latest shocking attack in a country where a recent rise in knife crime has stoked anxieties and led to calls for the government to do more to clamp down on bladed weapons, which are by far the most commonly used instruments in U.K. homicides.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrendous and deeply shocking.”

Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 29, 2024

King Charles III sent his “condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies” to those affected by the “utterly horrific incident.”

A message from His Majesty The King following the tragic incident in Southport today. pic.twitter.com/4aUK8btptX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024

Prince William and his wife Catherine said Monday that “as parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency… — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 29, 2024

Colin Parry, who owns a nearby auto body shop, told The Guardian that the suspect arrived by taxi.

“He came down our driveway in a taxi and didn’t pay for the taxi, so I confronted him at that point,” Parry was quoted as saying. “He was quite aggressive, he said, ‘What are you gonna do about it?’”

Parry said most of the victims appeared to be young girls.

“The mothers are coming here now and screaming,” Parry said. “It is like a scene from a horror movie. … It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

View image in full screen Police work at the scene in Southport, England, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing on Monday. James Speakman/PA via AP

Britain’s worst attack on children occurred in 1996, when 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton shot 16 kindergarteners and their teacher dead in a school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland. The U.K. subsequently banned the private ownership of almost all handguns.

Mass shootings and killings with firearms are rare in Britain, where knives were used in about 40 per cent of homicides in the year to March 2023.

Although mass stabbings are also rare, several in recent years have generated fear and outrage and received a tremendous amount of attention.

In April, a man with a sword killed a 14-year-old boy walking to school in London and seriously injured four other people, including two police officers.

In Nottingham in central England in June 2022, a paranoid schizophrenic man fatally stabbed two college students walking home from celebrating the end of the school year and then killed a 65-year-old man, stole his van and used it to hit three pedestrians.

In Reading, west of London, in June 2020, a failed Libyan asylum seeker fatally stabbed three men and wounded three others.

— With files from The Associated Press and Reuters