Update on B.C.’s wildfire trouble spots, areas of improvement planned

British Columbia’s minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation Tuesday as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.

Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston will be joined by staff from the province to give an overview of the wildfire trouble spots in B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says recent rainfall and a return to more seasonable temperatures in many parts of the province have reduced fire behaviour on several “major incidents.”

Jasper wildfire: Milder weather gives crews chance to make progress in fighting fires

Four wildfires of note — where blazes are either highly visible or a threat to public safety — are burning B.C.’s southeast region, resulting in several evacuation orders or alerts for communities.

The wildfire service says there are about 350 active fires across B.C., down from more than 400 last week, however nearly half of those remain out of control.

The service is also reporting that about 90 per cent of the active blazes were started by the lightning storms that swept over parts of the province in the last few weeks.

The number of personnel fighting the fires has also grown substantially in the last two weeks to just over 1,500 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.