Winnipeg woman arrested after alleged assault of officer with bug spray

A Winnipeg woman faces a number of charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer and sprayed a canister of bug spray in the officer’s direction.
It happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at a store in the 400 block of River Avenue in Osborne Village. Police were on scene to investigate an unrelated incident, when they encountered a woman causing a disturbance.
The officer asked the woman to leave, but police say she threatened to kill the officer and charged at them.
She then armed herself with a canister of bug spray and sprayed it in the officer’s direction.
A struggle ensued, with the suspect then assaulting the officer. The woman was eventually arrested and the officer suffered minor injuries, which didn’t require medical assistance.
Twenty-seven-year-old Brittany Anne Marie McKay faces several charges, including assaulting an officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.
