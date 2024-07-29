Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman arrested after alleged assault of officer with bug spray

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 10:41 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on September 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a soccer complex that left a 22-year-old man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on September 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a soccer complex that left a 22-year-old man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg woman faces a number of charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer and sprayed a canister of bug spray in the officer’s direction.

It happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at a store in the 400 block of River Avenue in Osborne Village. Police were on scene to investigate an unrelated incident, when they encountered a woman causing a disturbance.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The officer asked the woman to leave, but police say she threatened to kill the officer and charged at them.

She then armed herself with a canister of bug spray and sprayed it in the officer’s direction.

Trending Now

A struggle ensued, with the suspect then assaulting the officer. The woman was eventually arrested and the officer suffered minor injuries, which didn’t require medical assistance.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brittany Anne Marie McKay faces several charges, including assaulting an officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices