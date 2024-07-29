Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Olympic bronze medal fencer has roots in Calgary

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 7:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian fencer makes history at Paris Olympics'
Canadian fencer makes history at Paris Olympics
WATCH: Eleanor Harvey captured the first-ever medal for any Canadian in Olympics history on day two of the games. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, she has roots in Calgary.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fencing is one of the longest-standing Olympic sports, and yet it wasn’t until 2016 that a Canadian made the quarterfinals.

On Monday, Team Canada could proudly say it has broken the barrier to the podium: 29-year-old Eleanor Harvey made history at the Paris Olympic Games on Day 2, besting Italy’s Alice Volpi in the women’s foil individual bronze medal bout.

Harvey trains out of Epic Fencing Club in Calgary, which is host to numerous talented fencers who have made Calgary home. Her best friend and Tokyo 2020 Olympic teammate Alanna Goldie stayed up all night to watch Harvey make history.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ve travelled the world together,” said Goldie. “We are each other’s biggest support systems. It’s hard to believe it’s actually happened.”

Fellow coach and former Olympic teammate Kelleigh Ryan also works at Epic Fencing. She made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where she placed eighth, which — at that time — was Canada’s second-best Olympic result ever in an individual event.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“She’s the first person on the strip, and the last person out,” said Ryan of Harvey’s work ethic. “This will help put Canada on the map.”

Friends and teammates of Harvey call her “fun,” “quirky” and “incredibly serious when it comes to fencing”.

Training partner Carlos Padua watched from Puerto Rico, and says it felt like they were all winning bronze with Harvey, after having spent so much time training together.

“She’s the person out there running in -30 degrees Celsius,” Padua laughs. “There is nobody more deserving of this win.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices